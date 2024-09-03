Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $299.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $240.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.68. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,709 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $443,844,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,892,000 after acquiring an additional 723,549 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,358,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $119,394,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

