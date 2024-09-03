Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.600-13.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 13.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.4 billion-$10.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.6 billion. Constellation Brands also updated its FY25 guidance to $13.60-13.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $299.21.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $246.91. The company had a trading volume of 455,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.24 and its 200-day moving average is $253.68.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

