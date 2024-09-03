Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Down 7.9% in August

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 242,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies began coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
NASDAQ:CNTX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.45. 19,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,771. Context Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Context Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.
