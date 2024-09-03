Contrasting Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) & reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) and reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kennedy-Wilson and reAlpha Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennedy-Wilson 1 1 0 0 1.50 reAlpha Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kennedy-Wilson currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential downside of 14.95%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than reAlpha Tech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennedy-Wilson -59.78% -13.90% -1.89% reAlpha Tech -1,259.42% -11.94% -10.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and reAlpha Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and reAlpha Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennedy-Wilson $552.30 million 2.78 -$303.80 million ($1.97) -5.67 reAlpha Tech $321,095.00 182.21 N/A N/A N/A

reAlpha Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kennedy-Wilson.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of reAlpha Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats reAlpha Tech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company had ownership interests in multifamily units, office space, retail and industrial space, and a hotel. It is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About reAlpha Tech

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry. These include reAlpha BRAIN, which utilizes a natural language processing program to scan through property data and choose the ones with a higher than expected industry standard return on investment; reAlpha HUMINT, which allows analysts to input qualitative features about a property and factor it into property evaluation; GENA to generate home descriptions; AIRE, a web-based AI application that provides data and insights about the real estate market; and reAlpha App, which allows syndicate members to acquire equity interests in the syndication LLC. It also leases short-term rental properties; and provides technical support services. The company was formerly known as eAlpha Asset Management, Inc. and changed its name to reAlpha Tech Corp. in March 2023. reAlpha Tech Corp. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily