Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 320 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth $1,961,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $2,180,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $145.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.42 and a 12 month high of $157.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.31.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

