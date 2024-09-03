Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,807,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 157.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 575,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,889,000 after purchasing an additional 351,698 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth $28,998,000. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $24,341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $16,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEN. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lennar from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.13.

Lennar Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LEN stock opened at $182.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $186.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

