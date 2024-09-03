Convergence Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 62.3% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $255,000.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $147.57 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $196.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.16 and a 200 day moving average of $145.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.