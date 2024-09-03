Convergence Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 62.3% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $255,000.
Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $147.57 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $196.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.16 and a 200 day moving average of $145.73.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch
In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Abercrombie & Fitch Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.
