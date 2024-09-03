Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $283,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in General Electric by 2,818.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,930,000 after buying an additional 12,312,648 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,193,159,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309,543 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in General Electric by 221.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,745,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $174.62 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $177.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $189.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.96.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

