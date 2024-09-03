Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $457,000 Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.78.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $257.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.03 and a 52 week high of $279.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 37.10%. The business had revenue of $608.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

In other news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,385.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,135,778.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

