Convergence Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knife River by 38,250.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Knife River in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Knife River during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNF opened at $78.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. Knife River Co. has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $83.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $806.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.81 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

