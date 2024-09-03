Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,356 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,142 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,006,348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,333 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,208,593,000 after acquiring an additional 867,180 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,529,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,300,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.86.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,033 shares of company stock worth $3,095,820 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.2 %

CI stock opened at $361.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.62 and a 200 day moving average of $343.09.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

