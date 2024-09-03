Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,253,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Incyte by 842.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 955,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,011,000 after buying an additional 854,311 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Incyte in the first quarter worth approximately $37,440,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 122.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 892,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,116,000 after buying an additional 490,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,519,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,413,992,000 after acquiring an additional 359,962 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,282 shares of company stock worth $2,876,911 in the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $70.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

