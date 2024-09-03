Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Short Interest Down 6.0% in August

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Corporación América Airports Stock Performance

Shares of Corporación América Airports stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,364. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45. Corporación América Airports has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corporación América Airports will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corporación América Airports from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporación América Airports

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAAP. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 1,779.7% in the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,314,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,874,000 after buying an additional 1,244,592 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the first quarter worth approximately $856,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the second quarter worth approximately $839,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the second quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

