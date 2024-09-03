Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 128574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Corsa Coal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.69 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Corsa Coal Company Profile

Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal in the Asia, North America, South America, and Europe. The company is involved in the exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. Its flagship mine is the Casselman Mine property with approximately 6.2 million tons of clean coking coal located in the Maryland, United States.

Featured Articles

