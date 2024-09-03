Cosmos One Day Trading Volume Tops $81.20 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $4.20 or 0.00007236 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.64 billion and $81.20 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00037459 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012427 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

