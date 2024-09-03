Counos X (CCXX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.81 Million

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Counos X coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. Counos X has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $2,266.76 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Counos X has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Counos X

Counos X launched on June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/counosx. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counos X’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Counos X

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos X (CCXX) is a cryptocurrency that uses a proof of work consensus mechanism and operates on its blockchain. It is designed to be fully fungible and bankable, suitable for secure financial transactions. Counos X facilitates secure and efficient transactions within the Counos Platform, a comprehensive financial ecosystem. This platform offers payment gateways, exchange capabilities, and wallet services to enhance the daily utility of CCXX. Additionally, it provides digital asset securitisation services, making digital assets more fungible and manageable, which benefits businesses and investors adopting blockchain technology in their operations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counos X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counos X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

