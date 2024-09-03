Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Short Interest Down 8.7% in August

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 4,390,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 130.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 3,236.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Cousins Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $212.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 261.22%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

