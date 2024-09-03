Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CUZ. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.43.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $28.57.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $212.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 190,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

