Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Short Interest Update

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,700 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 176,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COYA. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in Coya Therapeutics by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,274,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 805,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coya Therapeutics by 772.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 750,338 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coya Therapeutics by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 496,183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COYA shares. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Coya Therapeutics Price Performance

Coya Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.12. 28,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.77. Coya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

About Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

