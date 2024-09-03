Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Short Interest Up 5.3% in August

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,190,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the July 31st total of 7,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Credo Technology Group stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,319,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -175.72 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80. Credo Technology Group has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $36.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $1,709,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,168,602 shares in the company, valued at $284,960,150.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $1,709,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,168,602 shares in the company, valued at $284,960,150.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 45,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $1,444,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 886,678 shares of company stock worth $26,885,494 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 59.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRDO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

