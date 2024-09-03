Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Short Interest Down 10.6% in August

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Crocs Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of CROX stock traded down $6.25 on Tuesday, hitting $139.92. The stock had a trading volume of 912,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,745. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.66 and its 200-day moving average is $136.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Williams Trading raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.27.

Get Our Latest Report on CROX

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $875,653.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,744 shares of company stock worth $4,140,855 over the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 8.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 1.0% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 1.6% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Crocs by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.