Cronos (CRO) Hits Market Cap of $2.09 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0788 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.09 billion and approximately $4.95 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00037510 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012519 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007327 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

