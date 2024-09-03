CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 1.1%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $273.50 and last traded at $274.30. Approximately 1,520,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,414,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.47.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.86 and its 200 day moving average is $317.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 517.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.