CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res to Strong-Buy

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. Raymond James dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $329.47.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.1 %

CRWD stock opened at $277.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $145.38 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.67. The firm has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.18, a PEG ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $20,925,726.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at $424,576,497.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. NCP Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $5,045,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

