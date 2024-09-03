crvUSD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $22.37 Million (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. crvUSD has a market capitalization of $72.93 million and approximately $22.37 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, crvUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One crvUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000088 BTC.

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 73,107,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,107,783 tokens. The official website for crvUSD is crvusd.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 72,901,277.51747794. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99788031 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $12,689,467.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

