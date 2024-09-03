Crypterium (CRPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.39 Million

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $9,610.01 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Crypterium has traded 50.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypterium alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Crypterium

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,658,157 tokens. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.