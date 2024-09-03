CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Up 9.9% in August

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,900 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the July 31st total of 258,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get CSP alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSP

CSP Price Performance

CSP Dividend Announcement

CSP stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.56. 24,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,139. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11. CSP has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. CSP’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Shelton James sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,885.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,742 shares of company stock valued at $135,279. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CSP

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CSP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 293,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSP by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after buying an additional 207,253 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSP in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in CSP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.