Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Short Interest Update

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the July 31st total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 502,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,257. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $123.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,796.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,796.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,627,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,192,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,378,000 after acquiring an additional 495,215 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,813,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7,109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 247,416 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 244,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.93.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

