Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 76 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 78.70 ($1.03). 388,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 674,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.80 ($1.04).

Custodian Property Income REIT Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £346.95 million, a PE ratio of -655.83 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.45.

Get Custodian Property Income REIT alerts:

Custodian Property Income REIT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Custodian Property Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,000.00%.

Custodian Property Income REIT Company Profile

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Custodian Property Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custodian Property Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.