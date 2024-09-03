Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Short Interest Up 9.3% in August

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,300 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 423,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Danaos Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE DAC traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.40. The stock had a trading volume of 75,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $62.37 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.30.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.04 by ($0.26). Danaos had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 58.15%. The firm had revenue of $246.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 28.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaos

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Danaos by 17,600,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 176,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 176,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos in the second quarter worth $228,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,250,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Danaos by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaos

(Get Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

