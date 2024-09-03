Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Short Interest Up 11.1% in August

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,570,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the July 31st total of 12,210,000 shares. Approximately 22.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.6 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,137. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of -1.51.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.
