DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $116.96

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $116.96 and last traded at $113.13, with a volume of 23371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.14.

DBS Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.53.

DBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.5768 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.55.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

