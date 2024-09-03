Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Cut to $158.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $164.00 to $158.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised shares of Dell Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL opened at $115.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.97. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 182.71%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,340,823 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.67, for a total value of $179,227,810.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,931,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,340,306.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,340,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.67, for a total transaction of $179,227,810.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,931,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,340,306.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,041,697 shares of company stock valued at $961,072,399 over the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,121,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

