Derwent London Plc (DLN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Derwent London Stock Down 1.0 %

DLN opened at GBX 2,354 ($30.95) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -740.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,286.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,192.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.55. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 1,766 ($23.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,457.18 ($32.31).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,494 ($32.79) to GBX 2,700 ($35.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Derwent London

In other Derwent London news, insider Rob Wilkinson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,318 ($30.48) per share, for a total transaction of £34,770 ($45,719.92). 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Stories

