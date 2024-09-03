Desjardins Boosts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$57.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$55.80 to C$60.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.10.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CWB

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$51.14. The company had a trading volume of 186,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,022. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$46.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$24.66 and a 52-week high of C$52.80.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$285.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$290.33 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 32.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.703869 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total transaction of C$46,050.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total transaction of C$46,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson acquired 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$41.44 per share, with a total value of C$178,680.66. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.