Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DXLG. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Destination XL Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Destination XL Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

NASDAQ DXLG opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45. Destination XL Group has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $160.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Destination XL Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $124.82 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,926,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

