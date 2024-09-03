Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 31st total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.49. 54,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,831. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.17. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $54.78.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $0.2667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This is an increase from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFGP. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

