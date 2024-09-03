Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the July 31st total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.49. 54,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,831. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.17. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $54.78.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $0.2667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This is an increase from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%.
About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.
