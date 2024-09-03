Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.59

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.59 and last traded at $47.56, with a volume of 13549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.53.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average is $47.09.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

