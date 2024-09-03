Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Holdings Increased by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,378,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,527,000 after purchasing an additional 87,173 shares in the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,994,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 106,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCU Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,705,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.86. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

