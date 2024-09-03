Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN) Shares Purchased by LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares accounts for about 0.6% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.68% of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000.

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of DRN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.42. 640,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.84 million, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (DRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an index that captures large cap equities of the US real estate segment. DRN was launched on Jul 16, 2009 and is managed by Direxion.

