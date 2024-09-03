Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Family Office LLC

Fiduciary Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.3% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.94.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $147.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.49 and a 200-day moving average of $127.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

