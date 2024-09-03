Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $139.00 to $100.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.55.

Shares of DG opened at $82.97 on Friday. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $82.68 and a 1-year high of $168.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,790,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dollar General by 11.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,217,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,141,000 after buying an additional 2,031,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,629,000 after buying an additional 133,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $337,150,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

