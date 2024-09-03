Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.10 and last traded at $85.71. 6,371,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 2,766,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.97.

Several analysts recently commented on DG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $168.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 47,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in Dollar General by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Dollar General by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,340,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,194,000 after purchasing an additional 320,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $15,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

