Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the July 31st total of 8,830,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $222,000. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,803,000 after buying an additional 640,848 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 101.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $2.84 on Tuesday, hitting $81.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,735,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $81.55 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.56.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

