DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 547,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:DSL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.86. 184,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,696. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $13.08.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
