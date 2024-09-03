DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Short Interest Update

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,660,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 19,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,962 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,504.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,504.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,471,987 shares of company stock valued at $54,373,654. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 224,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 129,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.65. 7,665,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,765,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

