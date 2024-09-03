DS Smith Plc (DITHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 12.00 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.
DS Smith Price Performance
Shares of DITHF opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. DS Smith has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96.
DS Smith Company Profile
