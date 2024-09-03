Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of DUOL opened at $212.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.71 and its 200 day moving average is $200.93. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $140.16 and a fifty-two week high of $251.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 219.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total transaction of $3,646,086.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,417,183.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $290,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,503,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total value of $3,646,086.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,417,183.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,091 shares of company stock worth $11,260,132 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,200,000 after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,281,000 after buying an additional 245,599 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,768,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Duolingo by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 498,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,117,000 after buying an additional 100,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,450,000 after acquiring an additional 238,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

