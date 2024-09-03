Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Short Interest Up 11.0% in August

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,280,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the July 31st total of 9,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BROS

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,287,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,764,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,287,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,764,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 800 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 466,828 shares in the company, valued at $14,938,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 624,116 shares of company stock valued at $19,730,335 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth $41,988,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at $4,430,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,785. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 172.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.30. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $43.49.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. Dutch Bros’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.