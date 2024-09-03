Dye & Durham (DND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th.

Dye & Durham Stock Down 0.1 %

DND stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.82. 5,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,003. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.67. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of C$7.46 and a twelve month high of C$20.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.80. The firm has a market cap of C$924.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DND. Cormark dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$16.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

